Is Now The Time To Put Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Brookfield Wealth Solutions with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Brookfield Wealth Solutions has managed to grow EPS by 37% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Brookfield Wealth Solutions' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Brookfield Wealth Solutions maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 77% to US$11b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:BNT Earnings and Revenue History December 28th 2024

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Brookfield Wealth Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Brookfield Wealth Solutions, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$969m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

