Is Now The Time To Put Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Black Diamond Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Black Diamond Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Black Diamond Group's EPS has grown from CA$0.47 to CA$0.53 over twelve months. This amounts to a 13% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Black Diamond Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

TSX:BDI Earnings and Revenue History December 27th 2023

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Black Diamond Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Black Diamond Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Black Diamond Group shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth CA$133m. This totals to 26% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Should You Add Black Diamond Group To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Black Diamond Group is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Black Diamond Group (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Canadian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

