Is Now The Time To Put Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bell Equipment with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Bell Equipment's Improving Profits

In the last three years Bell Equipment's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Bell Equipment's EPS skyrocketed from R6.11 to R7.78, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 27%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Bell Equipment maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to R14b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Bell Equipment is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R4.0b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Bell Equipment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Bell Equipment with market caps between R1.7b and R7.0b is about R13m.

The Bell Equipment CEO received total compensation of only R559k in the year to December 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Bell Equipment To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Bell Equipment's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bell Equipment (including 1 which is potentially serious).

