Is Now The Time To Put AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is AXIS Capital Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that AXIS Capital Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note AXIS Capital Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.2% to US$5.8b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are AXIS Capital Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While AXIS Capital Holdings insiders did net US$526k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$854k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with AXIS Capital Holdings in their watchlist. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Stanley Galanski, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$409k for shares at about US$58.45 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that AXIS Capital Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$43m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Vince Tizzio is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like AXIS Capital Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$8.1m.

AXIS Capital Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$6.8m in the year leading up to December 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does AXIS Capital Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, AXIS Capital Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if AXIS Capital Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

