Is Now The Time To Put Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Alphabet's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Alphabet managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Alphabet shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 27% to 32%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:GOOGL Earnings and Revenue History November 17th 2024

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Alphabet's future profits.

Are Alphabet Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Alphabet has a market capitalisation of US$2.1t, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$221b. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Alphabet, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

