Is Now The Time To Look At Buying SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS)?

SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at SDS Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In SDS Group Berhad?

According to our valuation model, SDS Group Berhad seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy SDS Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR0.80, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because SDS Group Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from SDS Group Berhad?

KLSE:SDS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SDS Group Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SDS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SDS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with SDS Group Berhad, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

