Is Now The Time To Look At Buying PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY)?

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine PlaySide Studios’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In PlaySide Studios?

According to our valuation model, PlaySide Studios seems to be fairly priced at around 8.6% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy PlaySide Studios today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$0.62, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PlaySide Studios’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of PlaySide Studios look like?

ASX:PLY Earnings and Revenue Growth January 8th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In PlaySide Studios' case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 98%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PLY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

