Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£3.58 and falling to the lows of UK£3.09. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Marshalls' current trading price of UK£3.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Marshalls’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Marshalls?

According to our valuation model, Marshalls seems to be fairly priced at around 3.9% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Marshalls today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £3.38, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Marshalls’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Marshalls?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Marshalls. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MSLH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MSLH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

