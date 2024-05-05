Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB)?

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the KLSE. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad Worth?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad’s ratio of 29.41x is above its peer average of 21.31x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Construction industry. In addition to this, it seems like Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe MRCB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MRCB for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its industry peers, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

