Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)?

While Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 10% on the AIM over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Judges Scientific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Judges Scientific Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 16.03% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Judges Scientific today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £87.05, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Judges Scientific’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Judges Scientific look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Judges Scientific's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? JDG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JDG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for Judges Scientific and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Judges Scientific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

