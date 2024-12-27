Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)?

Let's talk about the popular Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$2,382 and falling to the lows of US$1,884. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fair Isaac's current trading price of US$2,063 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fair Isaac’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Fair Isaac

What Is Fair Isaac Worth?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 24%, trading at US$2,063 compared to our intrinsic value of $1667.63. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Fair Isaac’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Fair Isaac look like?

NYSE:FICO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Fair Isaac's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 91%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FICO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FICO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FICO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FICO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Story Continues