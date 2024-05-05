Is There Now An Opportunity In V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS)?

V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at V.S. Industry Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for V.S. Industry Berhad

Is V.S. Industry Berhad Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that V.S. Industry Berhad’s ratio of 22.75x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 21.71x, which means if you buy V.S. Industry Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that V.S. Industry Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since V.S. Industry Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of V.S. Industry Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. V.S. Industry Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at VS? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for VS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about V.S. Industry Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for V.S. Industry Berhad you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in V.S. Industry Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.