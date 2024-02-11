Is There Now An Opportunity In MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)?

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 18% on the LSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at MJ Gleeson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In MJ Gleeson?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.65x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.65x, which means if you buy MJ Gleeson today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe MJ Gleeson should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like MJ Gleeson’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from MJ Gleeson?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for MJ Gleeson, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GLE’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GLE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GLE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for MJ Gleeson and you'll want to know about this.

