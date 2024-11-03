Is There Now An Opportunity In Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI)?

While Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Integrated Research’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Integrated Research

Is Integrated Research Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Integrated Research is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Integrated Research’s ratio of 4.02x is below its peer average of 64.9x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. However, given that Integrated Research’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Integrated Research?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Integrated Research, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although IRI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to IRI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IRI for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Story Continues