Is There Now An Opportunity In IMI plc (LON:IMI)?

IMI plc (LON:IMI), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£18.98 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£16.50. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IMI's current trading price of UK£17.15 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IMI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is IMI Worth?

Great news for investors – IMI is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £24.36, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, IMI’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will IMI generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. IMI's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? Since IMI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IMI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IMI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

