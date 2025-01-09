Is There Now An Opportunity In Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)?

While Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$68.77 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$49.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hyster-Yale's current trading price of US$50.22 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hyster-Yale’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Hyster-Yale

What's The Opportunity In Hyster-Yale?

Great news for investors – Hyster-Yale is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.59x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.39x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Hyster-Yale’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Hyster-Yale?

NYSE:HY Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2025

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Hyster-Yale, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Story Continues