Is There Now An Opportunity In Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)?

While Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$109 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$48.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Helen of Troy's current trading price of US$52.47 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Helen of Troy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Helen of Troy Worth?

Great news for investors – Helen of Troy is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Helen of Troy’s ratio of 7.86x is below its peer average of 11.91x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Consumer Durables industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Helen of Troy’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Helen of Troy generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -13% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Helen of Troy. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HELE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HELE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HELE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Helen of Troy at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Helen of Troy and you'll want to know about it.

