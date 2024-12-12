Is There Now An Opportunity In GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)?

While GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 19% on the XTRA over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading around its 52-week high. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GEA Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is GEA Group Worth?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.11x is currently well-above the industry average of 15.66x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that GEA Group’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of GEA Group look like?

XTRA:G1A Earnings and Revenue Growth December 12th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for GEA Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? G1A’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe G1A should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

