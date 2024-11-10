Is There Now An Opportunity In EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)?

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine EverCommerce’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is EverCommerce Worth?

Great news for investors – EverCommerce is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.89, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that EverCommerce’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of EverCommerce look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 7.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for EverCommerce, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since EVCM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVCM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EVCM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

