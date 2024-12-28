Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 18% on the NYSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Travel + Leisure’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Travel + Leisure Worth?

Great news for investors – Travel + Leisure is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Travel + Leisure’s ratio of 8.88x is below its peer average of 23.27x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Hospitality industry. What’s more interesting is that, Travel + Leisure’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Travel + Leisure generate?

NYSE:TNL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Travel + Leisure, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Travel + Leisure, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TNL is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TNL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TNL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

