Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tourism Holdings Limited (NZSE:THL)?

Tourism Holdings Limited (NZSE:THL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NZSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Tourism Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Tourism Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Tourism Holdings is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is NZ$3.03, but it is currently trading at NZ$1.98 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Tourism Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Tourism Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tourism Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since THL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on THL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy THL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

