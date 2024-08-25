Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)?

While ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on ScanSource’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is ScanSource Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – ScanSource is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.57x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.39x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, ScanSource’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of ScanSource look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for ScanSource, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SCSC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCSC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SCSC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into ScanSource, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for ScanSource and you'll want to know about it.

