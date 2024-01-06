Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE)?

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 53% in the past couple of months on the AIM. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Likewise Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Likewise Group Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Likewise Group is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.31, but it is currently trading at UK£0.23 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Likewise Group’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Likewise Group?

AIM:LIKE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Likewise Group's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LIKE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LIKE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LIKE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Likewise Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

