Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Kelington Group Berhad (KLSE:KGB)?

Kelington Group Berhad (KLSE:KGB), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM3.60 and falling to the lows of RM2.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kelington Group Berhad's current trading price of RM3.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kelington Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Kelington Group Berhad?

According to our valuation model, Kelington Group Berhad seems to be fairly priced at around 9.63% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kelington Group Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is MYR2.75, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Kelington Group Berhad’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Kelington Group Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Kelington Group Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KGB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KGB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

