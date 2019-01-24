Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (BIT:JUVE)?

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (BIT:JUVE), which is in the entertainment business, and is based in Italy, led the BIT gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Juventus Football Club’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Juventus Football Club worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 48.11%, trading at €1.53 compared to my intrinsic value of €1.03. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Juventus Football Club’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Juventus Football Club?

BIT:JUVE Future Profit January 24th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Juventus Football Club, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe JUVE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JUVE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

