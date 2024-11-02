Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)?

In This Article:
While ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$57.15 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$49.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ABM Industries' current trading price of US$53.09 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ABM Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
Is ABM Industries Still Cheap?
Good news, investors! ABM Industries is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that ABM Industries’s ratio of 21.38x is below its peer average of 27.35x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Commercial Services industry. However, given that ABM Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.
What does the future of ABM Industries look like?
Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. ABM Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.
What This Means For You
Are you a shareholder? Since ABM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.
Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ABM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.
With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with ABM Industries, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.
If you are no longer interested in ABM Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.
