November 2024's Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Action In US

Over the last 7 days, the United States market has risen by 5.1%, contributing to a remarkable 36% climb over the past year, with earnings projected to grow by 15% annually. In this dynamic environment, identifying small-cap stocks that are potentially undervalued and exhibit insider activity can offer intriguing opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on these favorable market conditions.
Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United States
|
Name
|
PE
|
PS
|
Discount to Fair Value
|
Value Rating
|
Thryv Holdings
|
NA
|
0.7x
|
49.55%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Hanover Bancorp
|
10.6x
|
2.3x
|
44.26%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Franklin Financial Services
|
10.3x
|
2.0x
|
32.74%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
HighPeak Energy
|
11.0x
|
1.6x
|
36.87%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
German American Bancorp
|
16.3x
|
5.4x
|
40.28%
|
★★★☆☆☆
|
USCB Financial Holdings
|
18.7x
|
5.4x
|
47.14%
|
★★★☆☆☆
|
First United
|
13.6x
|
3.1x
|
47.04%
|
★★★☆☆☆
|
Orion Group Holdings
|
NA
|
0.4x
|
-202.29%
|
★★★☆☆☆
|
Community West Bancshares
|
18.7x
|
2.9x
|
42.25%
|
★★★☆☆☆
|
Delek US Holdings
|
NA
|
0.1x
|
-64.13%
|
★★★☆☆☆
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
USCB Financial Holdings
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆
Overview: USCB Financial Holdings operates primarily in the banking sector with a focus on providing financial services, and it has a market capitalization of approximately $0.23 billion.
Operations: USCB Financial Holdings generates revenue primarily from its banking operations, with recent figures showing $71.79 million. The company consistently reports a gross profit margin of 100%, indicating that all reported revenues are retained as gross profit. Operating expenses have shown an increasing trend, reaching $43.13 million in the latest period, impacting net income margins which fluctuate but recently stand at 28.54%.
PE: 18.7x
USCB Financial Holdings, a smaller-scale player in the U.S. market, is drawing attention with insider confidence reflected through recent share purchases. The company repurchased 10,000 shares from July to September 2024 for $0.12 million, completing a larger buyback program initiated in January 2022. Additionally, they declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share for Class A stock payable in December 2024. With earnings projected to grow by nearly 19% annually, USCB shows potential for future growth amidst its current valuation status.
-
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in USCB Financial Holdings' valuation report.
-
Understand USCB Financial Holdings' track record by examining our Past report.
Delek US Holdings
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆
Overview: Delek US Holdings operates in the energy sector with a focus on refining and logistics, holding a market cap of approximately $1.51 billion.
Operations: The company generates significant revenue from its refining and logistics segments, with the refining segment being the primary contributor. Over recent periods, gross profit margin has shown variability, reaching as high as 13.48% in mid-2019 before declining to 3.97% by late 2024. Operating expenses have consistently included substantial depreciation and amortization costs, impacting overall profitability.
PE: -2.9x
Delek US Holdings, a smaller company in the U.S. market, recently reported a challenging financial period with third-quarter sales dropping to US$3.04 billion from US$4.63 billion the previous year, and a net loss of US$76.8 million compared to last year's net income of US$128.7 million. Despite these setbacks, insider confidence is evident with recent share purchases by executives between September and October 2024, suggesting belief in future recovery potential amidst increased buyback plans totaling up to $1.07 billion authorized for repurchases by September 2024's end.
-
Click here to discover the nuances of Delek US Holdings with our detailed analytical valuation report.
-
Manitowoc Company
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Manitowoc Company specializes in the design, manufacture, and support of cranes and lifting solutions with operations across the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the Americas, EURAF, and MEAP regions. Over recent periods, gross profit margin has shown variability, with a notable increase to 19.64% as of September 2023 before slightly decreasing to 17.40% by September 2024. Operating expenses consistently include general and administrative costs, which have fluctuated around $312 million recently.
PE: -44.1x
Manitowoc Company, a smaller player in the U.S. market, recently reported third-quarter sales of US$524.8 million, slightly up from last year but faced a net loss of US$7 million compared to a previous profit. Despite financial challenges, insider confidence is evident with recent share purchases indicating belief in future potential. The company secured debt financing through US$300 million senior notes and expanded its credit facility to bolster operations and manage liabilities effectively, potentially positioning itself for growth amidst financial restructuring efforts.
-
Click here and access our complete valuation analysis report to understand the dynamics of Manitowoc Company.
-
Review our historical performance report to gain insights into Manitowoc Company's's past performance.
Key Takeaways
-
-
-
