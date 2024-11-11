November 2024's Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Action In US

Over the last 7 days, the United States market has risen by 5.1%, contributing to a remarkable 36% climb over the past year, with earnings projected to grow by 15% annually. In this dynamic environment, identifying small-cap stocks that are potentially undervalued and exhibit insider activity can offer intriguing opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on these favorable market conditions.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United States

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Thryv Holdings NA 0.7x 49.55% ★★★★★☆ Hanover Bancorp 10.6x 2.3x 44.26% ★★★★☆☆ Franklin Financial Services 10.3x 2.0x 32.74% ★★★★☆☆ HighPeak Energy 11.0x 1.6x 36.87% ★★★★☆☆ German American Bancorp 16.3x 5.4x 40.28% ★★★☆☆☆ USCB Financial Holdings 18.7x 5.4x 47.14% ★★★☆☆☆ First United 13.6x 3.1x 47.04% ★★★☆☆☆ Orion Group Holdings NA 0.4x -202.29% ★★★☆☆☆ Community West Bancshares 18.7x 2.9x 42.25% ★★★☆☆☆ Delek US Holdings NA 0.1x -64.13% ★★★☆☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 43 stocks from our Undervalued US Small Caps With Insider Buying screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: USCB Financial Holdings operates primarily in the banking sector with a focus on providing financial services, and it has a market capitalization of approximately $0.23 billion.

Operations: USCB Financial Holdings generates revenue primarily from its banking operations, with recent figures showing $71.79 million. The company consistently reports a gross profit margin of 100%, indicating that all reported revenues are retained as gross profit. Operating expenses have shown an increasing trend, reaching $43.13 million in the latest period, impacting net income margins which fluctuate but recently stand at 28.54%.

PE: 18.7x

USCB Financial Holdings, a smaller-scale player in the U.S. market, is drawing attention with insider confidence reflected through recent share purchases. The company repurchased 10,000 shares from July to September 2024 for $0.12 million, completing a larger buyback program initiated in January 2022. Additionally, they declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share for Class A stock payable in December 2024. With earnings projected to grow by nearly 19% annually, USCB shows potential for future growth amidst its current valuation status.

NasdaqGM:USCB Share price vs Value as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆