November 2024's Leading Growth Companies With Insider Influence

As global markets react to the recent U.S. election results, with major indices hitting record highs amid expectations of growth-friendly policies, investors are closely watching how these developments might influence corporate earnings and economic expansion. In this environment of optimism and uncertainty, companies with high insider ownership can offer a unique perspective on potential growth opportunities, as insiders often have a deep understanding of their business's prospects and challenges.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 42.1% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33.9% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 56.4% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 64.8% Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) 13.9% 95% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 32.8% 81.4% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 14.8% 84.6%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Overview: Intellian Technologies, Inc. is a company that provides satellite antennas and terminals both in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩566.29 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from telecommunication equipment sales amounting to ₩271.45 billion.

Insider Ownership: 18.8%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 35.5% p.a.

Intellian Technologies is poised for significant growth, with earnings forecasted to expand 109.6% annually and revenue expected to grow 35.5% per year, outpacing the Korean market. Analysts agree on a potential stock price increase of 42.4%, and it trades at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value. A recent contract with Telesat for Gateway Antenna Systems enhances its growth prospects, though risks related to Telesat's operations remain noteworthy.

Overview: Newborn Town Inc. is an investment holding company that operates in the social networking sector globally, with a market cap of HK$4.48 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include CN¥3.80 billion from the Social Networking Business and CN¥406.28 million from Innovative Business.