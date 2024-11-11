Simply Wall St.

November 2024's Leading Growth Companies With Insider Influence

As global markets react to the recent U.S. election results, with major indices hitting record highs amid expectations of growth-friendly policies, investors are closely watching how these developments might influence corporate earnings and economic expansion. In this environment of optimism and uncertainty, companies with high insider ownership can offer a unique perspective on potential growth opportunities, as insiders often have a deep understanding of their business's prospects and challenges.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name

Insider Ownership

Earnings Growth

People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)

16.4%

35.6%

Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)

22.9%

42.1%

Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)

30.3%

26.3%

Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)

36.4%

33.9%

Pharma Mar (BME:PHM)

11.8%

56.4%

Findi (ASX:FND)

34.8%

64.8%

Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO)

13.9%

95%

Adveritas (ASX:AV1)

21.2%

144.2%

EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH)

32.8%

81.4%

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

14.8%

84.6%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Intellian Technologies

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Intellian Technologies, Inc. is a company that provides satellite antennas and terminals both in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩566.29 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from telecommunication equipment sales amounting to ₩271.45 billion.

Insider Ownership: 18.8%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 35.5% p.a.

Intellian Technologies is poised for significant growth, with earnings forecasted to expand 109.6% annually and revenue expected to grow 35.5% per year, outpacing the Korean market. Analysts agree on a potential stock price increase of 42.4%, and it trades at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value. A recent contract with Telesat for Gateway Antenna Systems enhances its growth prospects, though risks related to Telesat's operations remain noteworthy.

KOSDAQ:A189300 Ownership Breakdown as at Nov 2024

Newborn Town

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Newborn Town Inc. is an investment holding company that operates in the social networking sector globally, with a market cap of HK$4.48 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include CN¥3.80 billion from the Social Networking Business and CN¥406.28 million from Innovative Business.

