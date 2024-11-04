November 2024's Best Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets navigate a tumultuous period marked by mixed earnings reports and fluctuating economic indicators, investors are increasingly turning their attention to dividend stocks as a source of stability. In this environment, selecting dividend stocks that offer consistent payouts and demonstrate resilience in the face of economic uncertainty can be an effective strategy for those looking to balance growth with income.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.69% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.19% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.12% ★★★★★★ Mitsubishi Research Institute (TSE:3636) 3.83% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.48% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.93% ★★★★★★ Business Brain Showa-Ota (TSE:9658) 4.22% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.57% ★★★★★★ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 5.83% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.01% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Renta 4 Banco, S.A. operates in wealth management, brokerage, and corporate advisory services both in Spain and internationally, with a market cap of €524.94 million.

Operations: Renta 4 Banco generates its revenue from three key segments: Brokerage (€95.51 million), Asset Management (€91.13 million), and Corporate Services (€33.00 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Renta 4 Banco offers a mixed dividend profile. While its dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 17.9% and a cash payout ratio of 4.4%, the reliability has been questionable due to volatility over the past decade. Despite recent growth in earnings by 19.9%, its dividend yield at 3.26% remains below the top quartile in Spain, suggesting room for improvement in attractiveness to dividend investors.

BME:R4 Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Careerlink Co., Ltd. provides human resource services in Japan and has a market cap of ¥29.96 billion.

Operations: Careerlink Co., Ltd. generates revenue from its Manufacturing Personnel Service Business, which amounts to ¥7.08 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Careerlink's dividend profile presents both strengths and weaknesses. The dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 63.7% and a cash payout ratio of 22.8%, respectively, ensuring sustainability. However, the track record is unstable due to volatility over the past decade, despite their growth in that period. With a yield of 4.75%, Careerlink stands among the top dividend payers in Japan but faces challenges with declining profit margins from last year’s performance.