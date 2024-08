Novavax (NVAX) reported second-quarter revenue that was below analysts' estimates on Thursday due to lower-than-expected sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company recorded $415.5 million in total revenue in the second quarter, lower than analysts' average estimate of $458.6 million, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)