Canada markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    19,310.74
    +122.74 (+0.64%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,167.59
    +2.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • DOW

    34,230.34
    +97.34 (+0.29%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.8174
    +0.0021 (+0.26%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    65.40
    -0.23 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    70,358.03
    +1,868.02 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,476.06
    +70.75 (+5.03%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,793.80
    +9.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,241.37
    -6.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0040 (-0.25%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    13,480.25
    -10.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.09
    -0.39 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,048.86
    +9.56 (+0.14%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6780
    -0.0006 (-0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCK FUTURES RISE AFTER DOW HITS ALL-TIME HIGH

Nasdaq looking to end losing streak as investors mull concerns over inflation, higher rates

Novavax and Gavi Execute Advance Purchase Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine for COVAX Facility

  • Novavax to deliver 350 million doses beginning Q3 2021

  • 1.1 billion doses of Novavax vaccine to be available to countries participating in COVAX

  • Serum Institute of India to provide balance of doses for LMICs

  • Underscores commitment to global equitable access to Novavax vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has finalized an advance purchase agreement (APA) with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) for supply of its recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the COVAX Facility. Under the APA, Novavax is expected to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to countries participating under the COVAX Facility, which was established to allocate and distribute vaccines equitably to participating countries and economies. Under a separate purchase agreement with Gavi, the Serum Institute of India (Serum Institute) is expected to manufacture and deliver the balance of the 1.1 billion doses of Novavax' vaccine.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to partner with global organizations focused on accelerating equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in countries where vaccination rates are currently low," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "This arrangement is the culmination of a collaboration among CEPI, Gavi, Serum Institute and Novavax, who are partnering in our urgent mission to deliver significant amounts of vaccines to all countries, regardless of income level. Novavax thanks CEPI for its longstanding support and tireless work with Gavi as the curators of the COVAX Facility."

Under the APA, Novavax expects to deliver doses with antigen and adjuvant manufactured at facilities directly funded by the investments Novavax received from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). CEPI invested nearly $400 million in Novavax in the spring of 2020 to advance preclinical and early clinical development, manufacturing scale-up, technology transfer, and manufacturing capacity reservation for NVX-CoV2373.

"CEPI's investments to accelerate the clinical development and manufacturing of this vaccine candidate have been critical to enabling equitable access to the vaccine through COVAX," said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI. "With this agreement in place, the Novavax vaccine candidate will play a vital role in our mission to protect those most at risk from COVID-19, wherever they are in the world."

"Today's agreement with Novavax marks a major step towards COVAX's objective of building the world's largest and most diverse portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines, and a major step towards our goal of delivering 2 billion doses of safe and effective vaccines in 2021," said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi. "Novavax' commitment not only to support COVAX directly, but also through technology transfer via other manufacturers, shines a light on the end-to-end nature of COVAX and the kind of collaboration needed to bring this pandemic under control."

Together, Novavax and Serum Institute expect to initiate delivery of the cumulative 1.1 billion doses in the third quarter of 2021, pending receipt of appropriate regulatory authorizations. Under the APA, Novavax will receive an upfront payment from Gavi later this month and an additional payment after it secures Emergency Use Listing for its vaccine by the WHO. In addition, Novavax has agreed to provide additional doses in the event that Serum Institute cannot materially deliver expected vaccine doses to the COVAX Facility.

Vaccine dose allocation will be determined by Gavi across the AMC-eligible and self-financing participants under a tiered pricing schedule.

"CEPI's early support served as a catapult for Novavax to create a global supply network that we expect could provide a significant percent of the world's vaccine supply via COVAX," Erck continued. "We look forward to the ongoing collaboration with Serum Institute to deliver on our manufacturing capacity and to working with WHO to secure authorization as rapidly as possible for NVX-CoV2373."

About the COVAX Facility
The COVAX Facility is a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that currently includes more than 190 participating economies, designed and administered by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. It is part of COVAX, co-led by CEPI, Gavi and the World Health Organization (WHO), which are working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, UNICEF, PAHO, the World Bank, civil society organizations and others to guarantee fair and equitable access to the vaccine.

About NVX-CoV2373
NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is adjuvanted with Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19. In preclinical studies, NVX-CoV2373 induced antibodies that blocked the binding of spike protein to cellular receptors and provided protection from infection and disease. It was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody response in Phase 1/2 clinical testing.

NVX-CoV2373 is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials, a trial in the U.K. that demonstrated 100% protection against severe disease, efficacy of 96.4% against the original virus strain and 89.7% overall, and the PREVENT-19 trial in the U.S. and Mexico that began in December 2020. It is also being tested in two ongoing Phase 2 studies that began in August 2020: A Phase 2b trial in South Africa that demonstrated 100% protection against severe disease and 48.6% efficacy against a newly emerging escape variant, and a Phase 1/2 continuation in the U.S. and Australia.

NVX-CoV2373 is stored and stable at 2°- 8°C, allowing the use of existing vaccine supply chain channels for its distribution. It is packaged in a ready-to-use liquid formulation in 10-dose vials.

About Matrix-M™
Novavax' patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant has demonstrated a potent and well-tolerated effect by stimulating the entry of antigen presenting cells into the injection site and enhancing antigen presentation in local lymph nodes, boosting immune response.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Novavax Forward Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax and the ongoing development of its vaccine and adjuvant products are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Novavax Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com

Novavax Media
Laura Keenan | 202-709-7521
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax, Inc.)
Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-and-gavi-execute-advance-purchase-agreement-for-covid-19-vaccine-for-covax-facility-301285703.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/06/c4200.html

Latest Stories

  • Our armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening fight against COVID-19: PM Modi

    New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid a rising COVID-19 curve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening the country's fight against the pandemic.

  • T.J. Oshie scores emotional hat trick in first game since father's death

    T.J. Oshie delivered the best moment of the NHL season on Wednesday.

  • Woman shares her incredible (cheap) hack to speed-clean oven racks

    How have we never tried this before?

  • Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces DTC Eligibility

    TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms. Joseph del Moral, Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip, said, “DTC eligibility simplifies the process of transferring the Company's shares between brokerages in the United States and speeds up the execution of trades. We are pleased to become DTC eligible, which is an important step toward increasing liquidity in our stock and building a strong presence for our company within the U.S. capital markets.” Field Trip’s common shares and warrants continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the tickers FTRP and FTRP.W and its common shares are posted on the OTCQX Best Board under the ticker FTRPF. Field Trip continues to explore options to enhance liquidity and access for global investors interested in investing in Field Trip, including potential up-listings or cross-listings to US or international exchanges and/or up-listing to senior exchanges in Canada. About Field Trip Health Ltd. Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics including psilocybin-producing fungi and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world. Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @fieldtriphealth To receive company updates about Field Trip and to be added to the email distribution list please sign up here. For further information, contact Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman and a Director at Field Trip, at 1 (833) 833-1967. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding Field Trip and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Field Trip’s intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Field Trip, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of Field Trip believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although Field Trip has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Field Trip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider, nor the OTC Markets have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Media contacts:Rachel MoskowitzAutumn Communications202-276-7881press@fieldtriphealth.com Nick Opich / McKenna MillerKCSA Strategic Communications212-896-1206 / 347-487-6197press@fieldtriphealth.com Investor contacts:Elizabeth BarkerKCSA Strategic Communications212-896-1203ebarker@kcsa.com SOURCE Field Trip Health Ltd.

  • New ClearOne CONVERGENCE AV Cloud Software Enables Powerful Management as a Service for AV Recurring Revenue Opportunities

    AV Practitioners AV Practitioners can now remotely support multiple clients such as corporate multinationals, universities, and governments across local, regional, and worldwide campuses from a single secure real-time MaaS platform. CONVERGENCE Cloud AV ClearOne’s CONVERGENCE Cloud AV includes built-in video, audio, and chat tools for real-time remote support and communications as well as email and immediate SMS text alerts. SALT LAKE CITY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adding to the performance capabilities of its CONVERGENCE® AV Network Manager solution, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader for conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today announced the immediate availability of CONVERGENCE AV Cloud, which significantly expands AV Practitioner recurring revenue opportunities for remote, real-time Management as a Service (MaaS). CONVERGENCE Cloud software is a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro Audio and Video products and services. Remote real-time system access provides at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views with auto-discovery of Pro Audio devices and unlimited scalability designed to support organizations of any size. With the new Cloud option, AV Practitioners can profit on value-added MaaS opportunities to easily support multiple clients and multiple networks with fully secure, real-time remote system access on a single multi-tenant platform. The powerful and elegant user interface, in twelve languages, works on any browser and will allow full support of the AV Network with built-in video, audio, and chat tools for real-time communications as well as email and immediate SMS text alerts. Relevant information is quickly found with search, sort, and filter options. CONVERGENCE AV Cloud can be virtually partitioned for AV management by location such as building, floor, room, or any desired global topology. Practitioners can easily manage accounts, assigning three levels of access with Owner, Administrator, and Monitor roles; all housed on encrypted secure cloud servers. Client tenant usage can be conveniently tracked for invoicing and optional auto-payment reminders. For more details about CONVERGENCE, or to download the software, click here. About ClearOneClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com. # # # Attachments AV Practitioners CONVERGENCE Cloud AV CONTACT: Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 Twitter: @griffin360 212.481.3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

  • PJSC Acron Board of Directors Issues Dividend Recommendations

    6 May 2021 PJSC Acron Board of Directors Issues Dividend Recommendations As part of preparations for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 May 2021 as absentee voting, Acron Board of Directors met on 5 May 2021 and considered the following agenda items: On reviewing Acron’s 2020 annual financial statements (accounts)On recommendations for Acron’s 2020 profit and loss distribution (including paying (declaring) dividends for 2020)On reviewing the auditor’s reports on Acron’s 2020 statements auditOn approving the terms and conditions for an agreement with Acron’s Registrar (Joint Stock Company Independent Registrar Company R.O.S.T.) for arranging, convening and holding a general meeting of securities holders, in particular acting as a counting commissionOn determining the Board of Directors’ position on agenda items for Acron’s Annual General Meeting and grounds for passing relevant resolutionsOn considering the draft Regulation on Acron Managing Board as amended. In respect of profit and loss distribution and dividend payment, the Board of Directors recommended that the annual general meeting: Distribute Acron’s 2020 net profit as follows: RUB 1,216,020,000 shall be allocated to pay dividends on Acron outstanding ordinary sharesRUB 4,469,524,499 shall remain undistributed Pay (declare) dividends on Acron outstanding ordinary shares for 2020 in cash at the rate of thirty roubles (RUB 30) per share. The Board of Directors also recommended setting a record date for persons entitled to dividends for 8 June 2021. All the information to be provided to persons entitled to attend the shareholder meeting, including Board of Directors recommendations on dividend amount, will be made available on the corporate website, the Shareholder’s Personal Account on the Registrar website at https://lk.rrost.ru, and submitted to the central depositary not later than on 7 May 2021. It will also be available at the Company’s offices. Media Contacts: Sergey Dorofeev Anastasia Gromova Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196) Investor Contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252) Background Information Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe. In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets. In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people. For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.

  • Monaker Group to Participate at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on May 19-20, 2021

    Sunrise, FL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology solutions company, has been invited to participate at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference being held May 19-20, 2021. Monaker Group CEO, Bill Kerby, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts on both days of the conference. He will be joined by the company’s director of corporate development, Richard Marshall. Monaker Group is building a next-generation technology company through acquisition and organic growth. Following its planned merger with HotPlay, the company will become NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ: NXTP). NextPlay will be positioned for growth with a number of complimentary technology platforms that includes AdTech, Connected Digital TV (with access to approx. 50 million users), fintech, cryptocurrency banking, travel and gaming. The resulting ecosystem will connect companies and brands to consumers across multiple interactive media channels, including SmartTV, PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile phone. To submit your registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monaker Group, contact your Sidoti representative. About SidotiFor over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of its coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. The company’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. The company serves 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. For more information, visit sidoticonference.com. About Monaker Group Monaker Group, Inc., is an innovative technology-driven company building a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the transaction) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions. For more information about Monaker Group, visit monakergroup.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin @MonakerGroup. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and within the safe harbor provided by the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to our need for additional capital which may not be available on commercially acceptable terms, if at all, which raises questions about our ability to continue as a going concern; the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and is expected to continue to have, a significant material adverse impact on the travel industry and our business, operating results and liquidity; amounts owed to us by third parties which may not be paid timely, if at all; certain amounts we owe under outstanding indebtedness which are secured by substantially all of our assets; the closing of the offering disclosed above, and the ultimate terms thereof, including consideration payable to Longroot in connection therewith; the fact that we have significant indebtedness, which could adversely affect our business and financial condition; our revenues and results of operations being subject to the ability of our distributors and partners to integrate our alternative lodging rental (ALR) properties with their websites, and the timing of such integrations; uncertainty and illiquidity in credit and capital markets which may impair our ability to obtain credit and financing on acceptable terms and may adversely affect the financial strength of our business partners; the officers and directors of the Company have the ability to exercise significant influence over the Company; stockholders may be diluted significantly through our efforts to obtain financing, satisfy obligations and complete acquisitions through the issuance of additional shares of our common or preferred stock; if we are unable to adapt to changes in technology, our business could be harmed; our business depends substantially on property owners and managers renewing their listings; if we do not adequately protect our intellectual property, our ability to compete could be impaired; our long-term success depends, in part, on our ability to expand our property owner, manager and traveler bases outside of the United States and, as a result, our business is susceptible to risks associated with international operations; unfavorable changes in, or interpretations of, government regulations or taxation of the evolving ALR, Internet and e-commerce industries which could harm our operating results; risks associated with the operations of, the business of, and the regulation of, Longroot; the market in which we participate being highly competitive, and because of that we may be unable to compete successfully with our current or future competitors; our potential inability to adapt to changes in technology, which could harm our business; the volatility of our stock price; risks associated with our pending share exchange agreement with HotPlay Enterprise Limited, including our ability to close such transaction and dilution caused by such closing, as well as dilution caused by the conversion of our outstanding Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock; the fact that we may be subject to liability for the activities of our property owners and managers, which could harm our reputation and increase our operating costs; and that we have incurred significant losses to date and require additional capital which may not be available on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Monaker are detailed from time to time in Monaker’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the headings “Risk Factors”. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. SOURCE: Monaker Group Company Contacts: Monaker Group Richard Marshall Director of Corporate Development Tel: (954) 888-9779 Email: rmarshall@monakergroup.com

  • BTCS to Participate in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

    CEO Charles Allen to participate in panel discussion – How Digital Currency is Disrupting Finance – on May 14 at 11:10 a.m. ET Silver Spring, MD, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place online May 13-14, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to listen to the panel and the Company’s corporate presentation. Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, will participate in a panel discussion, How Digital Currency is Disrupting Finance, on May 14 at 11:10 a.m. ET. The panel will focus on how digital currency has changed the market and discuss how payments, privacy and efficiency are being addressed. Allen will be joined by Geoff Murphy, President of Bitfarms, and Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, as well as moderator and Benzinga Editor, Catherine Ross. Mr. Allen will deliver a corporate presentation at 1:30 p.m. ET on May 14, 2021, which will be livestreamed here: https://youtu.be/oqVhCXiznUE. “Our focus on blockchain infrastructure solutions, ongoing development of our data analytics platform, and growing digital asset treasury program provide multiple potential near-term catalysts for our stock,” commented Allen. “We are excited to share our story with the Benzinga audience as we continue to execute on our plan to up-list to a senior exchange in the second quarter.” Investors can request a one-on-one meeting with Allen using the networking feature within the virtual conference platform. To register for the conference, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/ About BTCS: BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. The Company through its blockchain infrastructure operation secures ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with digital assets. The Company is developing a proprietary staking-as-a-service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. For more information visit: www.btcs.com. Investor Relations:Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.Phone: (407) 491-4498dave@redchip.com

  • Sharon Stone had out of body experience after brain haemorrhage

    The star had a brain haemorrhage in 2001.

  • US STOCKS-Futures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.8% and 9.2% in premarket trading.

  • Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Segments Catapult the Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market

    Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Evolving Demographic Trends Powering the Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market, finds that the surge in demand for disposable absorbent hygiene products—especially diapers and feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products—is boosting the superabsorbent polymer market globally. The total market—which is segmented based on applications, chemistry, and region—is estimated to reach $10.58 billion by 2027 from $7.56 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%. However, retail outlet closures, disruption in supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decline in the birth rate in key geographies are likely to impact short-term market growth.

  • An all-white board runs Fayette schools. Could expanding it make it more diverse?

    An all-white school board now runs Fayette County schools, but there’s new and unprecedented discussion of adding members to possibly create more diversity.

  • Sensibill Releases The Barcode Report on Home Improvement Spending Trends

    Sensibill analyzes SKU-level data from receipts to uncover consumer spending trends related to home improvement during pandemic.

  • Timex Group And adidas Announce Global Licensing Agreement

    Timex Group, a world leader in watchmaking, and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, have entered into a global licensing agreement for watches. Timex Group will design, manufacture and distribute watches worldwide under the adidas Originals brand. The first collection will hit the market beginning of 2022.

  • Best camera smartphones under 35k feat. Vivo V21, OnePlus Nord 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11x and Samsung Note 10 Lite: May 2020 edition

    Cameras today, even in the med-premium segment that we’re looking at today, feature high resolution sensors with features like pixel-binning and some form of night mode. And we aren’t even talking about the multiple accompanying cameras, including ultra-wides, macros, and more.

  • Yale chief investment officer Swensen dies of cancer

    David Swensen, who spent more than three decades managing one of the world's best performing college endowments as Yale University's chief investment officer, has died of cancer, the university said. Swensen pioneered investments in hedge funds, private equity and real estate, creating a model, known as the "Yale Model," that many endowments have sought to emulate over the years. Swensen, who earned a Ph.D. in economics from Yale, returned to his alma mater in 1985 after working on Wall Street for several years.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Markets could continue to soar higher, driven by economic recovery and re-opening hopes. Here are three TSX stocks you can consider for the long term. The post Got $1,000? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • UK economy set to grow at fastest rate in more than 70 years

    Economy expected to grow by 7.25% in 2021 as lockdown restrictions are eased, says Bank of England.

  • Bacanora shares surge after $264.5 million takeover by Ganfeng Lithium

    Shares in Bacanora Lithium rose as much as 30% on Thursday after China's Ganfeng Lithium, one of the world's top lithium producers, agreed to buy the shares it does not already own for up to 190 million pounds ($264.5 million). The deal, which values Bacanora at up to around 267 million pounds, comes as prices for lithium surge due to booming demand for electric vehicles, where the chemical is used in rechargeable batteries. Ganfeng, which in February announced a plan to raise its stake in Bacanora to 28.88% from 17.41%, will acquire the remaining shares in the company at 67.5 pence each, a joint statement said.

  • Tree poaching on Vancouver Island prompts spike in forest patrols

    The municipality of North Cowichan is stepping up patrols of the region's forest reserve, after an increase in timber theft in the area, which lies 70 kilometres north of Victoria on Vancouver Island. Since January, approximately 100 trees, including Douglas fir and Western red cedars have been poached and local residents and officials believe the spike is likely tied to the surge in lumber prices. North Cowichan resident Larry Pynn stumbled upon a large cedar tree stump along slabs of crudely cut wood while he was out for a walk two weeks ago in a forested area known as Stoney Hill. "I immediately thought that this had to be the work of a poacher," he said in an interview with CBC News. "Something like this is not being taken for firewood. It's a valuable tree." Pynn estimated the tree was 87 years old because he counted the rings on the remaining stump. At least four Western red cedars and dozens of Douglas fir trees have been cut down and removed in a number of areas within the forest reserve in North Cowichan. (Submitted by Larry Pynn) Not far from it, the mossy ground had been torn up by what appeared to be ATV tracks. Local officials say it's not clear who took the tree or how they managed to get it out of the woods, but it is one of several large trees that have been poached since the beginning of the year in the North Cowichan Municipal Forest Reserve. Community forest The 5,000-hectare forest is owned by the municipality and is part of the coastal Douglas fir ecosystem, which is considered endangered because of logging and development. While the area has been logged in the past, the activity is on hold while the community and nearby First Nations discuss how to manage the forest going forward. Municipal officials say they have learned of several timber thefts in recent months, including one incident where 50 Douglas fir trees were taken. "It was definitely a concentrated effort," said Shaun Mason, the municipal forester for North Cowichan. "That is something we haven't seen in the past before and what is more concerning is that other areas are popping up despite our efforts to try and curb it." The municipality says it has stepped up patrols and increased signage as a result of the increasing number of trees being poached.(Briar Stewart/CBC) Mason said patrols are now taking place in the forest seven days a week, up from about once a week. However, he said it is a challenge to try to cover a vast and densely wooded area. The municipality is also considering installing cameras at certain locations in the forest. Under North Cowichan's bylaws, a person can be fined $200 if they "remove forest products without a permit." Penalties questioned When it comes to trees taken from provincial Crown land, the penalty could be as much as $1 million, but legal experts say those who are caught are usually fined just $173. "It's really important that people feel that if they are caught, that there will be real consequences and a $200 penalty doesn't cut it," said Andrew Gage, a lawyer with West Coast Environmental Law who reviewed a provincial database that detailed the fines levied by the province. The B.C. ministry responsible for forests said that in the past 10 years, it has issued 728 penalties to people who removed or destroyed Crown timber without authorization. Together, the fines totalled more than $500,000. WATCH: Resident Larry Pynn describes why he thinks trees are being stolen: Soaring lumber prices In North Cowichan, officials are considering increasing the financial penalties to try to deter theft at a time when lumber prices are soaring and even selling firewood can be lucrative. According to the provincial government, the current price for two-by-fours of B.C. spruce, pine or fir is $1,420 per thousand board feet. In 2020, the average price was $570. Cedar, which is more valuable, is currently going for $1,700 per thousand board feet. Dozens of Douglas fir trees have been found cut down in numerous sites in the forest reserve.(Submitted by Larry Pynn) Terry Sutherland, a professor in the faculty of forestry at the University of British Columbia, said he believes rising prices are the main driver for timber theft, and it is crime of opportunity with low technical requirements: the only equipment a poacher would need is a chainsaw and a way to haul the wood out, such as a pickup truck. He said in order to move and sell timber legally, wood has to be imprinted with a stamp issued by the province. However a growing demand for bespoke products like rustic tables could be fuelling a black market. Damage left behind For Icel Dobell, a North Cowichan resident who roams the forest reserve daily and is co-founder of a local group trying to preserve it, the issue is much bigger than just the missing trees. Those who are hauling away the wood are driving trucks and quads into sensitive ecological areas. Icel Dobell has been organizing a movement to permanently protect the community forest and is disappointed someone has been logging it on their own. (Briar Stewart/CBC) "The biggest issue is this damage, this destruction," she said referring to the muddy ruts in the ground. She also wants to see an increase in penalties, but said the community is mobilizing and keeping an eye on the woods. "More and more people are watching and so hopefully that will be another deterrent." WATCH: Tree thefts spark calls for more enforcement: