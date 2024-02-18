Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $3.30

The board of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 11th of March, with investors receiving $3.30 per share. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Novartis Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Novartis' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 56% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 64.5%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 121% over the next year.

Novartis Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.35 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Novartis has seen earnings per share falling at 5.3% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Novartis will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Novartis that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

