Like it or not, Peanut Butter and Bacon Cheeseburger debuts this month at Sonic for limited time

Sonic's limited-time Peanut Butter and Bacon Cheeseburger will be available on menus from Jan. 8 to Feb. 4, 2024.

Burger or peanut butter sandwich? Sonic said why not both.

Sonic will offer a limited-time Peanut Butter and Bacon Cheeseburger that will be available from Jan. 8 to Feb. 4.

"These flavors may sound too extreme, but don’t knock ‘em until you try ‘em!" the fast food chain said in a news release. "Bacon makes everything better, and it’s the perfect savory, crunchy complement to sweet and creamy peanut butter!"

The starting cost for the SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger is $6.39. The item comes with two pure beef patties layered with creamy peanut butter and comes with cheese, bacon, and grilled onions on a toasted bun.

Sonic's Peanut Butter Bacon Shake

The burger fusion wasn't enough for Sonic, a firm believer that peanut butter and bacon are an underrated duo the world is finally ready for.

The chain will also launch the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake from Jan. 8 to Feb. 4. A medium sized shake will cost $3.99.

A medium limited-time Peanut Butter Bacon Shake costs $3.99 at Sonic.

"The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake mixes peanut butter and crispy bacon with vanilla soft serve and adds whipped topping and a cherry for the perfect balance of flavors in every sip," the news release said.

The company has never held back at combining the unexpected, the news release added mentioning the Pickle Juice Slush. The Sonic team is hoping the item has people saying "this seems weird but I have to try it."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sonic Peanut Butter and Bacon Cheeseburger and milkshake coming soon