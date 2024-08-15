Advertisement
Norwegian oil companies to further increase oil investments

Reuters
·1 min read
A general view of the oil refinery in Mongstad

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas investments are expected to hit a record this year and to stay high in 2025, driven by a string of ongoing field developments and cost inflation, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.

The country's biggest business sector now expects to invest an all-time-high 257 billion Norwegian crowns ($23.99 billion) in 2024, up from a 246.9 billion crown estimate made in May and exceeding a previous record of 224 billion crowns in 2014.

Preliminary estimates for oil and gas investments in 2025 stood at 240 billion crowns, compared to a previous estimate of 215.8 billion crowns in May.

Forecasts will normally rise as companies firm up spending plans in the months leading up to a new year.

($1 = 10.7126 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)