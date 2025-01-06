Norway's Troll gas field produced record volume in 2024

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Norway's Equinor said on Monday the Troll gas field in the North Sea had produced a record volume of natural gas in 2024, increasing nearly 10% from the previous high set in 2022.

The Troll gas field, Europe's largest, in 2024 delivered 42.5 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, up from 38.8 bcm in 2022, Equinor said in a statement.

Norway is Europe's largest supplier of natural gas after a sharp reduction in Russian deliveries since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, with the Troll field alone meeting around 11% of the European Union's demands, according to Equinor.

Troll, which began production in 1996, is owned by Equinor, Petoro, Shell, TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips.

An upgrade to the capacity of the onshore Kollsnes gas processing plant in recent years has contributed to lifting Troll's output, Equinor said.

The state-controlled company and its partners said last May that they would invest a further 12 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.06 billion) to boost production of the Troll field.

The new investment will accelerate production equivalent to about 55 bcm of gas, and at its peak the annual contribution from the additional development will amount to around 7 bcm, Equinor said at the time.

($1 = 11.2732 Norwegian crowns)

