Norway's massive Johan Sverdrup oilfield shut by power outage

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor has halted output from its Johan Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe's largest, due to an onshore power outage, the company said on Monday.

Work is underway to re-establish production, but it was not immediately clear when it would resume, a company spokesperson said.

The outage was caused by smoke developing in an onshore electricity converter station which sends power to phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup development, the spokesperson added.

The situation was quickly clarified, but resulted in a temporary shutdown of production on the whole Johan Sverdrup field, he said.

The power supply to other fields in the North Sea's Utsira High area was not affected, the spokesperson added.

Equinor recently said the Sverdrup field produces around 755,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

Equinor is the operator and owns 42.63% of the Sverdrup licence while Aker BP holds 31.57%, Norwegian state-owned oil firm Petoro 17.36%, and TotalEnergies holds the remaining 8.44%.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)