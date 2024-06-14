Advertisement
Norway wealth fund to continue 'constructive dialogue' with Tesla after AGM

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's CEO Elon Musk in Beijing

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.7 trillion wealth fund, a top shareholder in Tesla, will continue "a constructive dialogue" with the automaker after its annual general meeting endorsed CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package.

Tesla shareholders approved Musk's record pay on Thursday, a move the fund had voted against. The fund is the automaker's eighth-largest shareholder, according to LSEG data.

"We will continue to seek constructive dialogue with Tesla on this and other topics," said a fund spokesperson.

"We have regular and good dialogue with Tesla - just a week ago we met with the chair," she said, referring to Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm and without giving specifics of the discussion.

The fund held a 0.98% stake in Tesla at the end of 2023 worth $7.7 billion, according to fund data.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)