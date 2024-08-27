Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.30%

Investing.com – Norway stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Media, Transport and Diversified Financials sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Oslo, the Oslo OBX declined 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the Oslo OBX were Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OL:NAS), which rose 1.12% or 0.12 points to trade at 10.87 at the close. Meanwhile, Tomra Systems ASA (OL:TOM) added 1.09% or 1.70 points to end at 158.00 and Telenor ASA (OL:TEL) was up 0.78% or 1.00 points to 129.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OL:NOD), which fell 3.15% or 4.40 points to trade at 135.10 at the close. Frontline Ltd (OL:FRO) declined 1.68% or 4.30 points to end at 251.80 and Subsea 7 SA (OL:SUBC) was down 1.21% or 2.40 points to 196.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Oslo Stock Exchange by 173 to 116 and 22 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.51% or 1.17 to $76.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 1.34% or 1.08 to hit $79.28 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.19% or 4.95 to trade at $2,550.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/NOK was down 0.53% to 11.71, while USD/NOK fell 0.42% to 10.49.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 100.62.

Related Articles

Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.30%

Belgium stocks lower at close of trade; BEL 20 down 0.23%

Finland stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Helsinki 25 down 0.16%