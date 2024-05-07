Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Detailed ...

Net Income: $63.8 million in Q1 2024, down from $71.7 million in Q1 2023.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.69 in Q1 2024, decreased from $2.1 in Q1 2023.

Revenue Drivers: Utility margin increased slightly by $0.5 million due to customer growth and amortization of deferrals.

Operating Expenses: Gas Utility O&M decreased by $0.3 million, reflecting cost-saving measures and lower benefit costs.

Depreciation and Taxes: Increased by $2.1 million.

Interest Expense: Rose by $1.5 million due to incremental long-term debt financing.

Other Income: Declined by $3.8 million, mainly due to higher pension costs.

Capital Investments: $82 million invested primarily in safety and reliability for regulated gas and water businesses.

Operating Cash Flow: $125 million generated from operating activities in Q1 2024.

Annual Earnings Guidance for 2024: Net income projected between $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

Long-term EPS Growth Rate: Targeting 4% to 6% annually from 2022 through 2027.

Release Date: May 06, 2024

Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) reported financial results in line with full year guidance issued in February.

The company achieved a new peak day record for natural gas delivery, demonstrating strong operational capacity and reliability.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) is actively engaged in decarbonization efforts, including initiatives for renewable natural gas and hydrogen blending.

The company has maintained strong credit ratings and a solid balance sheet, supporting its long-term earnings growth outlook.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was named one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the third consecutive year.

Negative Points

First quarter 2024 results showed a decrease in net income per share compared to the same period last year, primarily due to regulatory lag and inflationary pressures.

The company is experiencing challenges with the technical equipment in its renewable energy projects, specifically in the conditioning equipment for converting landfill gas to renewable natural gas.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) is facing increased pension costs and interest expenses, impacting financial performance.

There are ongoing inflationary pressures on operating expenses, including higher personnel costs and the renewal of multi-year O&M contracts.

The company's other businesses reported a net loss, driven by lower asset management revenues and increased costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of other income or expense, which showed a loss of $1.1 million? A: Brody Wilson, CFO, explained that the loss was influenced by several factors, including pension costs and water operating costs that don't fall into O&M. He highlighted that pension costs were a significant driver of the loss for this quarter and would continue to impact earnings in 2024.

Q: How will the pension costs trend in the upcoming quarters, particularly Q2 and Q3, before rate relief in Q4? A: Brody Wilson, CFO, confirmed that the trend of increased pension costs would continue similarly into Q2 and Q3, aligning with the expectations set before the rate relief anticipated in Q4.

Q: Could you elaborate on the discussions with S&P regarding the downgrade of the outlook? A: David Anderson, CEO, deferred to Brody Wilson, who detailed that the downgrade at the holding company level was due to pressures on the financial metric of FFO-to-debt ratio, which slightly fell below the threshold. However, the gas utility's rating remained stable with an A-plus rating, reflecting a strong outlook on that part of the business.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the year-over-year decline in net income for Q1 2024? A: Brody Wilson, CFO, attributed the decline primarily to regulatory lag on investments and inflationary pressures. He noted that while utility margin saw a slight increase due to customer growth, it was offset by warmer weather and lower gains on gas costs.

Q: Can you provide insights into the company's decarbonization initiatives and how they are progressing? A: David Anderson, CEO, discussed several ongoing projects, including a request for proposals for renewable natural gas and hydrogen blending projects. He highlighted the successful commissioning of a project with Modern Hydrogen and ongoing pilots that are showing promising results for broader system blending.

Q: What is the company's strategy for managing the regulatory lag and inflationary pressures mentioned? A: Brody Wilson, CFO, mentioned that Northwest Natural has filed a gas utility Oregon rate case to address regulatory lag and expects new rates to take effect by November 1. The company has also implemented cost-saving measures to mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures on operating expenses.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

