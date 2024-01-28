Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.13 per share on the 21st of February. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s stock price has increased by 54% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 60%, which means that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 31.2% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 52% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.24 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Story continues

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Unfortunately, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has the ability to continue this into the future. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.