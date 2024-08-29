Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Pays A AU$0.25 Dividend In Just Four Days

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Northern Star Resources investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.40 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Northern Star Resources has a trailing yield of approximately 2.7% on its current stock price of AU$15.07. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Northern Star Resources

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Northern Star Resources paid out 72% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 53% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Northern Star Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Northern Star Resources's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. Northern Star Resources has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Northern Star Resources has delivered an average of 28% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Northern Star Resources? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Northern Star Resources's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 72% and 53% respectively. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Northern Star Resources's dividend merits.

Wondering what the future holds for Northern Star Resources? See what the 17 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.