Northern Star Resources Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$4.92b (up 19% from FY 2023).

Net income: AU$638.5m (up 9.1% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 13% (down from 14% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: AU$0.56 (up from AU$0.51 in FY 2023).

NST Production and Reserves

Gold

Production: 1,644.5 troy koz

Proved and probable reserves (ore): 430.6 Mt (383 Mt in FY 2023)

Number of mines: 6 (6 in FY 2023)

Northern Star Resources EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 4.4%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the KCGM segment contributing a total revenue of AU$1.33b (27% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth AU$3.73b amounted to 76% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling AU$323.3m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how NST's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 1.6% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Northern Star Resources' balance sheet.

