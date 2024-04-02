Norges Bank Investment Management backs Disney in board room fight with hedge funds

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Norges Bank Investment Management, one of Walt Disney's biggest investors, said on Tuesday that it voted to re-elect the entertainment giant's directors, dealing a blow to the hedge funds pushing for seats on Disney's board.

NBIM, which manages the Norwegian Government Pension Fund and owned a 5% stake in Disney at the end of last year, said it voted for 11 of the company's 12 directors but withheld its vote from Mark Parker, Disney's board chairman.

It did not vote for any candidates proposed by hedge funds Trian Fund Management or Blackwells Capital.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)