Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,224.27
    -3.22 (-0.01%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,622.19
    +30.23 (+0.54%)
     

  • DOW

    41,414.02
    +78.97 (+0.19%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7418
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.99
    -1.92 (-2.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    79,692.43
    -2,103.30 (-2.57%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.76
    -0.02 (-2.30%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,549.80
    -10.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,212.32
    +9.34 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8520
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,641.24
    +124.81 (+0.71%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.15
    -0.50 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,394.64
    +15.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,647.75
    +285.22 (+0.74%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6702
    +0.0011 (+0.16%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS CLIMB WITH FED-FAVOURED PCE INFLATION PRINT IN FOCUS

The inflation gauge shows prices increased in line with Wall Street's expectations in July

Norfolk Southern reaches tentative agreements with five more labor unions

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Coal trains approach Norfolk Southern's Williamson rail yard in Williamson, West Virginia

(Reuters) - Norfolk Southern has reached tentative, five-year labor agreements with five unions, the U.S. railroad operator said on Friday, at a time when thousands of employees in the industry are negotiating for better pay and working conditions.

Of its 13 unions, the company has reached tentative agreements with nine, which cover about 55% of its unionized workforce, over the past two weeks.

The agreements, which still need to be ratified by the unions, provide a 3.5% average annual wage hike over the next five years and offer more time off for workers and better healthcare benefits.

(Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)