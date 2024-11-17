Is Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) the Best Department Store Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Best Department Store Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) stands against the other department store stocks.

Holiday Season Trends in the Retail Industry

With the holiday season approaching, discussions and concerns about expected consumer spending are increasing. According to Deloitte's annual holiday survey, shoppers are feeling more optimistic despite concerns about inflation, and are planning to increase their holiday spending by 8% year over year. On October 19, Brian McCarthy, Principal of Retail Strategy and Transformation at Deloitte, joined Brad Smith on Yahoo Finance's Wealth! to discuss what he calls an expected record-breaking shopping season.

As per Deloitte's latest holiday retail survey, consumers are planning to spend more money in this year's holiday season, primarily due to a "rosier economic outlook." He says that we are seeing a 9 percentage point increase in positivity towards the economy's future. In addition, the overall consumer perception of higher prices is also a factor, with around 70% of shoppers believing that their prices for gifts in 2024 will be higher than in 2023.

Retail executives are also optimistic about the upcoming season, with 80% expecting to see stronger sales both online and in brick-and-mortar. As per the survey, consumers plan to spend a record-high average of around $1,778 this year, with the average consumer spending experiencing an 8% increase from the 2023 survey. These trends are expected to emerge despite the inflationary and price pressures that some consumers have cited. McCarthy told Yahoo Finance:

"We're seeing after this year of frugality and restraint, consumers are feeling a bit more optimistic about the economy. They're planning to have a very festive holiday season."

The Brand Loyalty Crisis of the Season

An interesting brand loyalty crisis is also emerging this holiday season. Consumers are looking for better prices and deals instead of going back to the brands they always shop at. They are looking for the best value and are generally inching away from brand loyalty, prioritizing quality and price over brand names and tags. According to McCarthy, consumers seek quality, value, and variety when they go holiday shopping. He says that:

"With the perception of higher prices still top of mind, consumers are really caught between trying to stretch their wallets and being festive and so this really means they're torn between seeking value and remaining loyal."

