Nordson Corporation (NDSN): The Best Dividend Growth Stock With Over 10% Yearly Increases?

We recently compiled a list of the 13 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) stands against the other dividend growth stocks.
Dividend stocks faced a tough year in 2024 as investor focus largely moved toward technology stocks. The Dividend Aristocrat Index, which tracks companies with a minimum of 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, gained just over 6% in 2024, falling well behind the broader market’s nearly 25% return. This lagging performance isn’t uncommon for dividend stocks, which often struggle to attract interest when more high-growth opportunities dominate the market. However, experienced investors may see the long-term value and stability that dividend stocks continue to offer.
Dividends have historically been a key component of total returns for US stocks, contributing nearly one-third of overall equity gains since 1926. Between 1980 and 2019, a period characterized by declining interest rates, dividends accounted for 75% of the broader market’s returns. In a low-rate environment, dividends become even more valuable by ensuring a steady income stream when fixed-income investments provide lower yields. Companies that introduce dividends rarely discontinue them and often increase payouts over time. In addition, offering a dividend can make a stock more attractive to investors, potentially driving up its market value.
A report by Franklin Templeton highlighted that over the past decade, dividends for the broader market index have consistently grown at an average annual rate of just over 7%. In strong market conditions, dividends have helped enhance total returns, while in difficult years—such as 2020 and 2022, when market returns were weak or negative—they played a crucial role in stabilizing returns and strengthening portfolio resilience.
Dividend-paying stocks offer more than just regular payouts—they often provide a defensive edge, making them valuable during periods when preserving wealth and maintaining steady income are priorities. A report by Eagle Asset Management examined instances where the broader market declined by at least 15% before recovering to its previous high. The study used three dividend-focused benchmarks to emphasize the importance of not only investing in dividend-yielding companies but also prioritizing those with a track record of consistently increasing payouts. The findings revealed that indexes composed of dividend-paying companies tend to outperform the broader market, particularly during prolonged downturns. This highlights the resilience and potential outperformance of dividend-focused investments during turbulent market conditions.
Dividends play a significant role in global equity markets, contributing approximately 34% of the MSCI World Index’s annual returns since February 1, 1970. Historically, holding shares in companies committed to dividend growth has provided several advantages, including strong absolute returns and superior risk-adjusted performance across full market cycles. These investments have also demonstrated lower volatility compared to the broader MSCI World Index, offering a level of capital preservation even in challenging market environments. In addition, they provide a diversified income stream with the potential for both steady income growth and capital appreciation.
Within the dividend space, companies that regularly raise their payouts are more favored among investors. Given this, we will take a look at some of the best dividend growth stocks with over 10% dividend growth rate.
For this list, we used a Finviz stock screener and picked dividend companies with positive dividend growth rates in the past five years. From that group, we picked 13 stocks that have raised their dividends at an annual average rate of over 10% in the past five years and ranked them according to their dividend growth rates. We also considered hedge fund sentiment around each stock in Insider Monkey’s database, as of the third quarter of 2024.
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)
5-Year Average Annual Dividend Growth Rate: 14.87%
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) ranks fourth on our list of the best dividend stocks. The multinational company designs and produces dispensing equipment used for applying adhesives, sealants, coatings, and other materials. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported revenue of $744.4 million, up 3.5% from the same period last year. The sales grew due to a 6% boost from acquisitions and a 1% positive impact from currency translation, though this was partially offset by a 3% decrease in organic sales. Net income for the quarter was $122 million, translating to earnings of $2.12 per diluted share.
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) is actively growing its business through strategic acquisitions. For example, its acquisition of ARAG in August 2023 enabled entry into the expanding precision agriculture market. In addition, in May 2024, the company acquired Atrion Corporation for around $800 million, expanding its medical portfolio into new markets and therapies. This acquisition aligns with the company’s existing customer base and is expected to positively influence future performance. With these growth strategies, Nordson is well-positioned to increase its earnings, free cash flow, and dividends moving forward.
Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)'s solid balance sheet makes it a reliable investment among income investors. In FY24, the company generated over $556 million in operating cash flow and its free cash flow came in at $492 million. Due to this cash generation, the company holds one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the market, spanning over 61 years. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.46%, as recorded on February 8.
Overall NDSN ranks 4th on our list of the best dividend stocks with dividend growth rates. While we acknowledge the potential for NDSN as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NDSN but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
