Nordson Corporation (NDSN): The Best Dividend Growth Stock With Over 10% Yearly Increases?

We recently compiled a list of the 13 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) stands against the other dividend growth stocks.

Dividend stocks faced a tough year in 2024 as investor focus largely moved toward technology stocks. The Dividend Aristocrat Index, which tracks companies with a minimum of 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, gained just over 6% in 2024, falling well behind the broader market’s nearly 25% return. This lagging performance isn’t uncommon for dividend stocks, which often struggle to attract interest when more high-growth opportunities dominate the market. However, experienced investors may see the long-term value and stability that dividend stocks continue to offer.

Dividends have historically been a key component of total returns for US stocks, contributing nearly one-third of overall equity gains since 1926. Between 1980 and 2019, a period characterized by declining interest rates, dividends accounted for 75% of the broader market’s returns. In a low-rate environment, dividends become even more valuable by ensuring a steady income stream when fixed-income investments provide lower yields. Companies that introduce dividends rarely discontinue them and often increase payouts over time. In addition, offering a dividend can make a stock more attractive to investors, potentially driving up its market value.

A report by Franklin Templeton highlighted that over the past decade, dividends for the broader market index have consistently grown at an average annual rate of just over 7%. In strong market conditions, dividends have helped enhance total returns, while in difficult years—such as 2020 and 2022, when market returns were weak or negative—they played a crucial role in stabilizing returns and strengthening portfolio resilience.

Dividend-paying stocks offer more than just regular payouts—they often provide a defensive edge, making them valuable during periods when preserving wealth and maintaining steady income are priorities. A report by Eagle Asset Management examined instances where the broader market declined by at least 15% before recovering to its previous high. The study used three dividend-focused benchmarks to emphasize the importance of not only investing in dividend-yielding companies but also prioritizing those with a track record of consistently increasing payouts. The findings revealed that indexes composed of dividend-paying companies tend to outperform the broader market, particularly during prolonged downturns. This highlights the resilience and potential outperformance of dividend-focused investments during turbulent market conditions.

