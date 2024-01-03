Nordic American Tankers Limited's (NYSE:NAT) top owners are retail investors with 53% stake, while 44% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Nordic American Tankers by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 39% of the company

44% of Nordic American Tankers is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 44% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Nordic American Tankers.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nordic American Tankers?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Nordic American Tankers already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nordic American Tankers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Nordic American Tankers. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 5.9% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.4% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Herbjorn Hansson is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Nordic American Tankers

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$27m worth of the US$896m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 53% of Nordic American Tankers shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

