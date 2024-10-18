Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong ROE and Asset Growth Amidst ...

Return on Equity: 16.7% for Q3 2024.

Total Income: Increased by 2% year on year.

Net Fee and Commission Income: Grew by 4% year on year.

Net Fair Value Result: Increased by 26% year on year.

Net Interest Income: Decreased by 1% year on year.

Operating Profit: EUR 1.6 billion.

Deposit Volumes: Retail increased by 2%, corporate by 9%.

Assets Under Management: Increased by 15% to EUR 412 billion.

Cost to Income Ratio: 43.4% excluding US settlement.

Net Loan Losses: EUR 51 million or six basis points.

CET1 Ratio: 15.8% at the end of Q3 2024.

Share Buyback Program: New program to begin this month.

Net Interest Margin: 1.77% for the quarter.

Net Flows in Private Banking: EUR 4.2 billion in the quarter.

Gross Written Premiums in Life Insurance & Pension: EUR 2.6 billion.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) reported a strong return on equity of 16.7% for the third quarter, continuing its trend of exceeding 15% for the past eight quarters.

Total income for Q3 increased by 2% year-on-year, driven by a 4% growth in net fee and commission income and a 26% increase in net fair value result.

The bank maintained a strong capital position with a CET1 ratio of 15.8%, supporting shareholder returns through a new share buyback program.

Asset under management grew by 15% year-on-year, reaching an all-time high of EUR 412 billion, indicating strong performance in savings and investments.

Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) has successfully implemented new capital models for retail exposures, allowing for the resumption of share buybacks and demonstrating effective capital management.

Negative Points

Net interest income decreased by 1% due to lower deposit margins, reflecting challenges in the current interest rate environment.

Corporate lending volumes decreased by 1% for the quarter, indicating a slow lending market with customers focused on refinancing rather than new borrowing.

Cost development increased by 9% compared to Q3 last year, driven by higher-than-normal inflation rates and strategic investments.

The bank booked a EUR 32 million charge from the settlement of a regulatory investigation in the United States, impacting the cost-to-income ratio.

International channels experienced a net outflow of EUR 1.8 billion, highlighting challenges in maintaining positive flows outside the Nordic markets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How would you describe the evolution of the competitive environment across your key markets, especially in Sweden and Norway, regarding the pricing of loans and savings products? A: Frank Vang-Jensen, President and CEO, explained that competition is intense, particularly in Sweden and Norway, with banks using pricing strategies to gain market share. He noted that while margins are currently pressured, they typically recover as market activity increases. Nordea is managing this competition by maintaining a balanced approach and focusing on winning market share in Sweden and maintaining stability in Norway.

Q: Can you discuss the outlook for lending and deposit margins across your different markets? A: Ian Smith, Group CFO, stated that Nordea remains resilient in a reducing rate environment due to its diversification across four markets and deposit hedge support. He noted slight improvements in lending margins in Finland and Sweden, with stable conditions in Denmark and some pressure in Norway. Deposit margins are expected to contract slightly with initial rate cuts, but overall, Nordea expects net interest income to be higher in 2024 than in 2023.

Q: What are the key drivers for the step-up in ROE guidance for 2024 to greater than 16%? A: Ian Smith highlighted that the upgrade in guidance is driven by relative income strength and a more benign loss environment than expected. The bank's performance has been slightly better than budgeted, leading to stronger guidance for the year.

Q: Why did Nordea resume share buybacks earlier than previously indicated, and what are your expectations for capital requirements? A: Frank Vang-Jensen explained that the successful implementation of new capital models allowed Nordea to resume buybacks earlier. Ian Smith added that the capital requirements are tracking as expected, with some adjustments due to regulatory changes, but overall, the capital position remains strong.

Q: What is Nordea's strategy regarding M&A, particularly in the context of potential cross-border acquisitions? A: Frank Vang-Jensen emphasized Nordea's focus on the Nordic region, where the bank has significant expertise and opportunities for growth. He noted that while Nordea is open to larger opportunities, the current strategy is to focus on bolt-on acquisitions within the Nordics to enhance shareholder value.

