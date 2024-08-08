Nokia and Swisscom to deploy drone service across Switzerland

By Olivier Sorgho

(Reuters) - Nokia has partnered up with Swisscom to deploy a drones network across Switzerland to improve emergency responses and infrastructure inspection, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The Finnish telecom gear maker will supply 300 un-manned vehicles that mobile provider Swisscom will operate through a drones-as-a-service (DaaS) network across the country.

DaaS is a business model that allows clients to use drones on demand without having to buy or operate them.

Swiss public safety agencies such as police or firefighters will be able to request a drone flight from Swisscom Broadcast and access collected data.

The technology would also enable remote inspection of power lines, solar panels, or oil and gas infrastructure, Thomas Eder, Nokia's head of embedded wireless told Reuters.

"Wherever you don't need to send a person because it might be hazardous, you can start by sending or ordering a drone," Eder said.

Beyond military applications, drones are being increasingly tested in areas such as delivery of goods, inspecting infrastructure, or farming.

But concerns remain over surveillance, noise and safety, despite the introduction of more laws to regulate drone use.

Nokia and Swisscom said they would cooperate with aviation and spectrum regulators and comply with data protection laws.

"If there is a beach or swimming hall where video captures should be avoided, then no-fly zones can be defined," Eder said.

The global industrial drone market is worth between $32 billion and $35 billion today, he added.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)