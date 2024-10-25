Nokia Oyj (NOK) Partners with Lenovo to Advance AI-Driven, Energy-Efficient Data Center Solutions

We recently compiled a list of the 20 AI News Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) stands against the other AI stocks you should not miss.

2024 has been a big year for AI breakthroughs, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Generative AI has arguably been the biggest trend, with McKinsey estimating that it could add the equivalent of $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in value across industries annually, based on 63 use cases they analyzed. Back in 2022, when OpenAI launched its free web app, ChatGPT, few could have predicted the scale of the AI revolution that would follow. Major tech giants have since followed suit, revealing their own chatbot-based assistants, AI-enabled phones, and much more.

As AI continues to revolutionize industries and push technological boundaries to new heights, today’s headlines reveal just how impactful these advancements can be. The question of the hour is, with all of these big AI breakthroughs, are regulators finally catching up with developers working on their next big AI projects? Yahoo Finance’s Catalysts features an interview with Credo AI Founder and CEO Navrina Singh, discussing the sustainability of the valuations and growth of AI companies, and the potential risks they may pose. Credo AI is an AI governance platform streaming responsible AI adoption and automating oversight.

According to Singh, even though AI developers may see governance as a “speed bump in innovation”, companies who start with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence with the right guardrails in place will eventually end up being “long-term winners”. Regardless of how long it takes for governance to fully catch up, the AI frenzy continues to intensify. In recent news, the world’s largest asset management firm led under the leadership of Larry Fink launched a new AI-focused exchange traded fund on Tuesday, October 22.

Tony Kim, head of the fundamental equities technology group, believes that AI is a growing stack of opportunity. The ETF is going to hold a concentrated portfolio of around 30 to 40 stocks, with new winners to be added as they emerge. According to Kim, the whole concept of the portfolio is to embody the concept of time and stack. That said, even though the AI trade has lost some spark, the plans and spending for advanced AI, in hopes of achieving artificial general intelligence, or AGI, make the portfolio very relevant.

